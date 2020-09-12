Baker Hughes Rig Count Shows US Decline

The number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States fell by two this past week, reported Baker Hughes.

The number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States declined by two to 254 this week, Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) reported Friday.

Baker Hughes’ latest U.S. rig count shows a one-unit drop in oil rigs (to 180) and a one-unit decline in natural gas rigs (to 71). The number of miscellaneous rigs held steady at three units.

Against the year-ago figure of 886, the U.S. rig count is down by 632 drilling units, Baker Hughes continued. It pointed out that oil rigs are down 553, gas rigs are down 82 and miscellaneous rigs are up three.

Baker Hughes added the U.S. offshore rig count remained unchanged at 15 this week – down from 25 a year ago.

Canada held flat at 52 operating drilling units this week. The most recent total includes 19 oil rigs (unchanged from last week) and 33 gas rigs (also unchanged), Baker Hughes noted. At this time in 2019, 134 rigs (93 oil and 41 gas) were operating in Canada, the firm added.

Baker Hughes obtains its working rig location information in part from Enervus Drillinginfo, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

