Baker Hughes Rig Count Shows 12 More Units

The total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the US and Canada rose by 12 this week, Baker Hughes reported.

The total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States and Canada rose by 12 this week, Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) reported Friday.

The 296-rig U.S. count includes 221 oil rigs (up 10 from last week), 72 gas rigs (down one) and three miscellaneous rigs (unchanged), Baker Hughes noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The latest U.S. figure reflects a year-on-year decrease of 526 drilling units, with 470 fewer oil, 58 fewer gas and two additional miscellaneous for the period, the service company added.

Baker Hughes also revealed the U.S. offshore rig count remained flat at 13 units this week. Last year at this time, 22 rigs were operating in the U.S. offshore.

Canada added three rigs this past week, Baker Hughes continued. The firm stated that Canada’s 86-rig count comprises 40 oil rigs (down two from last week) and 46 gas rigs (up five).

Fifty-six more rigs were operating in Canada at this time in 2019, noted Baker Hughes. The company pointed out that oil rigs are down 53 and gas rigs are down three.

Baker Hughes obtains its working rig location information in part from Enervus Drillinginfo, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.