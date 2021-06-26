Baker Hughes Rig Count Holds Steady for USA
The overall U.S. rotary rig count increased remained flat at 470 drilling units this week, Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) reported Friday.
In its weekly count of operating rigs Baker Hughes noted the U.S. oil rig tally declined by one to 372. The U.S. gas rig total grew by one to 98 and the country’s miscellaneous rig count stood at zero for another week, the service company added.
Since this time last year, when 265 rigs were operating, the U.S. has added 205 rigs, Baker Hughes noted. The firm stated the year-on-year figures reflect a 184-unit increase in oil rigs, a 23-unit gain in gas rigs, and a two-unit drop in the number of miscellaneous rigs. It added the U.S. offshore rig count grew by one this week to 14 – compared to 11 a year ago.
Canada added nine rigs to end the week at 126 units, Baker Hughes continued. The net gain includes an eight-unit increase in oil rigs, which now total 82, and a one-unit increase in gas rigs (to 44), the company added.
Year-over-year, Canada’s rig count is up 113, Baker Hughes stated. The firm pointed out that Canada has added 78 oil and 35 gas rigs versus the year-ago figures.
Baker Hughes obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Canada Oil Sands Output Fully Recovers from Covid
- CNOOC in China Production First
- North Sea Operator Awards Rig Monitoring Contract
- Next 2 Weeks Will Be Extraordinarily Tight for Oil
- Gas Shortfall Sets Up Desperate Scenario
- $70+ Oil Prompts Concerns in Oilfield Services
- Baker Hughes Rig Count Holds Steady for USA
- What Price Will WTI Oil Be at End-2021?
- Exxon Prepares to Cull White Collar USA Jobs
- USA Crude Hub Stocks Seen Falling to Historic Lows
- Hess Makes Multi-million dollar Houston Education Investment
- Ex-Shell Rep Reappointed ECITB Chair
- Canada Oil Sands Output Fully Recovers from Covid
- BSEE Releases Deepwater Asgard Incident Report
- Venezuela Oil Minister Sees USA Producers Rushing Back to His Country
- Qatar Drilling Contract Goes to Valaris
- Offshore Drilling Contractor Hits 100% Rig Utilization
- Technip Energies Bags Significant Deal
- Biden Suspends Trump's Arctic Refuge Oil Leases
- What Price Will WTI Oil Be at End-2021?
- Indigenous Group Wants 100 Percent of TM Pipeline
- UK Could Become Silicon Valley of Energy
- Schlumberger Asset Sold for Initial Payment of $1
- Exxon Prepares to Cull White Collar USA Jobs
- BP Buys 9GW of USA Solar Projects for $220MM
- XOM Exits Oil Exploration Prospect in Ghana
- Shell Urges Nigeria to Pass PIB Soon