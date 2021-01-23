Baker Hughes Reveals 16 More Rigs
The total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States and Canada increased by 16 this week, Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) reported Friday.
The U.S. added five rigs to end the week at 378. The latest U.S. figure reflects a two-unit increase in oil rigs (to 289) and a three-unit increase in gas rigs (to 88), Baker Hughes stated. The firm added the miscellaneous rig count stood at one again this week.
Compared to the corresponding period in 2020, the U.S. rig count is down 416 drilling units, the service company continued. It noted that 387 more oil and 27 more gas rigs were running in the U.S. a year ago. Also, the firm pointed out that two more miscellaneous rigs were operating as well.
The U.S. offshore rig count this past week remained flat at 16, which is five units below the year-ago level, Baker Hughes stated.
Baker Hughes also revealed that Canada’s overall rig count increased by 11 this week to 172. The latest total for Canada consists of 96 oil rigs (up six) and 76 gas rigs (up five), the firm pointed out.
Against the 244-unit figure for this time last year, 58 fewer oil rigs and 14 fewer gas rigs are operating in Canada.
Baker Hughes obtains it working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
