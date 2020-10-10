Baker Hughes Reveal Gain of Eight Rigs
Baker Hughes Co. on Friday reported the total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States and Canada increased by eight this past week.
The three-rig net gain in the U.S. brought the country’s total to 269 drilling units. The most recent U.S. count reflects four more oil rigs (to 193), a one-unit drop in gas rigs (to 73) and no change in the number of miscellaneous rigs (three), Baker Hughes stated.
Compared to the corresponding period in 2019, the U.S. rig count is down 587 rigs, the service company continued. It noted that 519 more oil rigs, 70 more gas rigs and two fewer miscellaneous rigs were operating a year ago.
The U.S. offshore rig count this past week held steady at 14, down 10 from last year, Baker Hughes stated.
Baker Hughes also noted that Canada’s overall rig count rose by five this week to 80. The latest total for Canada comprises 39 oil rigs (up two) and 41 gas rigs (up three).
Against figures for last year, 63 fewer oil rigs and three fewer gas rigs are operating in Canada.
Baker Hughes obtains its working rig location information in part from Enervus Drillinginfo, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
