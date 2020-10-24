Baker Hughes Reports Six More US Oil Rigs

The number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States increased by five this past week, reported Baker Hughes.

The total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States rose by five to 287 this week, Baker Hughes Co. reported Friday.

Baker Hughes’ latest U.S. rig count reflects a six-unit gain in oil rigs (to 211) and a one-unit drop in natural gas rigs (to 73). The number of miscellaneous rigs remained flat at three units.

Against the year-ago figure of 830, the latest total U.S. rig count is down by 543 drilling units, Baker Hughes continued. It pointed out that oil rigs are down 485, gas rigs are down 60 and miscellaneous rigs are up two.

Baker Hughes added the U.S. offshore rig count fell to 13 this week – down one from last week and eight from this time in 2019.

Canada added three operating drilling units this week, bringing the country’s total to 83. The most recent figures comprise 42 oil rigs (up two from last week) and 41 gas rigs (up one), Baker Hughes noted. At this time last year, 147 rigs (102 oil and 45 gas) were operating in Canada, the firm added.

Baker Hughes obtains its working rig location information in part from Enervus Drillinginfo, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

