Baker Hughes Reports More USA Oil Rigs

Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) on Friday reported the total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States hit 417 this week – a six-unit week-on-week increase.

The most recent U.S. rig count reflects a six-unit increase in oil rigs (to 324) but no changes in the numbers of active gas rigs (92) and miscellaneous rigs (one), Baker Hughes stated.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2020, the U.S. count is down 311 rigs, the service company continued. It noted that 300 more oil rigs, 10 more gas rigs, and one more miscellaneous rig were operating a year ago.

The U.S. offshore rig count this week dipped by one to 12, compared to 18 at this time last year, Baker Hughes stated.

Baker Hughes also noted that Canada’s overall rig count fell by 11 this week to 81. The latest total for Canada comprises 31 oil rigs (down 10) and 50 gas rigs (down one), the firm pointed out.

Against the total 54-rig count for a year ago, 13 more oil and 14 more gas rigs are operating in Canada.

Baker Hughes obtains it working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

