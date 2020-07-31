Baker Hughes Reports Flat US Rig Count
The number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States stood at 251 for the second week in a row, Baker Hughes Co. reported Friday.
Baker Hughes’ latest U.S. rig count comprises 180 oil rigs (a one-unit drop from last week), 69 natural gas rigs (a one-unit increase) and two miscellaneous rigs (unchanged).
Against the year-ago figure of 942, the U.S. rig count is down 691 drilling units, Baker Hughes continued. It pointed out that oil rigs are down 590, gas rigs are down 102 and miscellaneous rigs are up by one.
Baker Hughes added the U.S. offshore rig count remained unchanged at 12 this week – down from 22 a year ago.
Canada gained three rigs this past week to hit 45 operating drilling units. The most recent total includes 11 oil rigs (up one from last week), 33 gas rigs (up one) and one miscellaneous rig (compared to zero last week), Baker Hughes noted. At this time in 2019, 137 rigs (91 oil and 46 gas) were operating in Canada, the firm added.
