Baker Hughes Reports Drop in US Rigs

The number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States fell by three to 244 this week, Baker Hughes Co. reported Friday.

In its latest U.S. rig count, Baker Hughes revealed that 172 rigs were drilling for oil (down four from last week) and 70 were drilling for gas (up one). Also, the firm noted the number of U.S. miscellaneous rigs remained unchanged at two.

Compared to the number of drilling units at this time last year, 691 fewer rigs are operating in the U.S., Baker Hughes continued. It stated that oil rigs are down 598, gas rigs are down 95 and miscellaneous rigs are flat at two.

Baker Hughes also pointed out that 13 rigs are operating in the U.S. offshore. The firm noted that translates into a one-rig gain for the week but a 14-rig decline from a year ago.

Seven more rigs are operating in Canada this week versus last, Baker Hughes also stated. Canada’s 54-rig tally comprises 19 oil rigs (up six week-on-week), 35 gas rigs (up one) and zero miscellaneous rigs (unchanged), the service company noted.

Against the 142 rigs operating a year ago, Canada’s rig count is down 88 units, according to Baker Hughes. Oil rigs are down by 82 and gas rigs are down by six, the company stated.

