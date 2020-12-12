Baker Hughes Reports 15 More US Rigs
The overall number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States rose to 338 this week, Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) reported Friday.
The latest U.S. rig count represents a week-on-week jump of 15 drilling units. The number of U.S. oil rigs grew by 12 this week to 258 units. The U.S. gas rig figure finished the week at 79, showing a four-unit gain, Baker Hughes noted. In addition, the service company pointed out the number of miscellaneous rigs dropped by one to end the week at one.
Against the year-ago figure of 799, the U.S. rig count is down 461 drilling units for the period, Baker Hughes continued. It pointed out that oil rigs are down 409, gas rigs are down 50 and miscellaneous rigs are down two.
Baker Hughes added the U.S. offshore rig count stood at 13 for another week – down from 23 a year ago.
Canada gained nine rigs this past week to hit 111 operating drilling units. Twelve of the new rigs are drilling for oil (52 total) but the gas rig tally dipped by three to 59, Baker Hughes noted. At this time in 2019, 153 rigs (96 oil and 57 gas) were operating in Canada, the firm added.
Baker Hughes obtains its working rig location information in part from Enervus Drillinginfo, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
