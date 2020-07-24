Baker Hughes Posts Smaller US Rig Count Drop
The number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States fell to 251 this week, Baker Hughes Co. reported Friday.
The latest U.S. rig count represents a week-on-week decrease of two drilling units. It also reflects a smaller weekly decline compared to Baker Hughes’ figure for July 17, when the service company revealed the number of U.S. rigs had fallen by five.
The number of U.S. oil rigs rose by one this week to 181 units but the U.S. gas rig count decreased by three to 68 during the period, Baker Hughes noted. In addition, the firm stated the number of miscellaneous rigs remained unchanged at two.
Against the year-ago figure of 946, the U.S. rig count is down by 695 drilling units, Baker Hughes continued. It pointed out that oil rigs are down 595, gas rigs are down 101 and miscellaneous rigs are up by one.
Baker Hughes added the U.S. offshore rig count held steady at 12 this week – down by 13 year-on-year.
Canada gained 10 rigs this past week to hit 42 operating drilling units. Four of the new rigs are drilling for oil (10 total) while the remaining six are gas rigs (32 total), Baker Hughes noted. At this time in 2019, 85 more rigs (75 oil and 10 gas) were operating in Canada, the firm added.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Frac is Back
- Schlumberger Job Cuts to Top 21,000
- Gulf Coast LNG Projects in Spotlight
- New Committee Aims to Retain Permian Work Force
- Chevron Buys Noble
- Baker Hughes Posts Smaller US Rig Count Drop
- Oil Market Awaits North America Rebound
- Weatherford Wins $15MM Argentina Contract
- Equinor In Surprise Profit
- Oil Trading Profits Surge for Some Majors
- Study Envisions Up to 120,000 Well Reclamation Jobs
- Chevron's Noble Deal Could Be New M&A Blueprint
- What to Expect for US Crude Oil Production
- BJ Services Files Chapter 11
- Baker Hughes Eyes Next Lockdown Risk
- Oil Market Eyes Lockdown Fervor in States
- Frac is Back
- Halliburton Looks Beyond North America
- Schlumberger Job Cuts to Top 21,000
- Banks Backing Away from US Shale
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Fracking Services Company Files for Chapter 11
- Trump Says He Created and Saved US Oil Industry
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- One-Time Heart of Shale May Never Boom Again
- Study Envisions Up to 120,000 Well Reclamation Jobs
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- Oil Group Responds to New Texas Covid Rules
- Deepwater GOM Project Gets Green Light