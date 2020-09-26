Baker Hughes Posts Jump in US Rigs

The number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the US rose by six this week.

The number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States rose to 261 this week, Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) reported Friday.

The latest U.S. rig count represents a week-on-week jump of six drilling units. The number of U.S. oil rigs grew by four this week to 183 units. The U.S. gas rig figure finished the week at 75, showing a two-unit gain, Baker Hughes noted. In addition, the firm stated the number of miscellaneous rigs remained unchanged at three.

Against the year-ago figure of 860, the U.S. rig count is down by 599 drilling units for the period, Baker Hughes continued. It pointed out that oil rigs are down 530, gas rigs are down 71 and miscellaneous rigs are up two.

Baker Hughes added the U.S. offshore rig count held steady at 14 this week – down from 24 a year ago.

Canada gained seven rigs this past week to hit 71 operating drilling units. Three of the new rigs are drilling for oil (33 total) while the remaining four are gas rigs (38 total), Baker Hughes noted. At this time in 2019, 56 more rigs (88 oil and 39 gas) were operating in Canada, the firm added.

Baker Hughes obtains its working rig location information in part from Enervus Drillinginfo, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

