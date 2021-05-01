Baker Hughes Posts Gain in USA Drilling Rigs
The overall U.S. rotary rig count increased by two to 440 drilling units this week, Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) reported Friday.
In its weekly count of operating rigs Baker Hughes noted the U.S. oil rig tally declined by one to 342. The U.S. gas rig total grew by two to 96 and miscellaneous rig count increased by one to two, the service company added.
Since this time last year, when 408 rigs were operating, the U.S. has added 32 rigs, Baker Hughes noted. The firm stated the year-on-year figures reflect a 17-unit increase in oil rigs, a 15-unit gain in gas rigs, and no change in the number of miscellaneous rigs. It added the U.S. offshore rig count grew by two this week to 13 – compared to 16 a year ago.
Canada shed four rigs to end the week at 51 units, Baker Hughes continued. The net loss includes a three-unit increase in oil rigs, which now total 20, and a seven-unit decrease in gas rigs (to 31), the company added.
Year-over-year, Canada’s rig count is up 24, Baker Hughes stated. The firm pointed out that Canada has added 13 oil and 11 gas rigs versus the year-ago figures.
Baker Hughes obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
