Baker Hughes Posts Gain in US Rig Count
The total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States increased by three this week to hit 351, Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) reported Wednesday.
The service company’s latest U.S. rig count reflects a three-unit gain in oil rigs (to 267) and no change in gas rigs, which stood at 83 again this week. Also, the miscellaneous rig figure held steady at one unit.
Against the year-ago figure of 796, the latest total U.S. rig count is down 445 drilling units, Baker Hughes continued. It pointed out that oil rigs are down 403, gas rigs are down 40 and miscellaneous rigs are down two.
Baker Hughes added the U.S. offshore rig count remained flat at 17 this week, compared to 22 this time last year.
Canada’s fleet of operating drilling units plunged by 23 this week, bringing the country’s total to 59. The most recent figures comprise 18 oil rigs (down 13 from last week) and 41 gas rigs (down 10), Baker Hughes noted. At this time last year, 85 rigs (27 oil and 58 gas) were operating in Canada, the firm added.
Baker Hughes obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
