Baker Hughes, Petrobras Tie Up to Solve Flexible Pipes Corrosion Cracking

Energy technology major Baker Hughes Co. has launched a joint technology program with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) to solve stress corrosion cracking due to carbon dioxide (SCC-CO2) in flexible pipe systems.

The pre-commercial agreement includes development and testing, along with an option to purchase the next-generation flexible pipes that will offer a prolonged service life of 30 years in high-CO2 conditions, Baker Hughes said in a media release. The partnership will mainly be executed at Baker Hughes’ Energy Technology Innovation Center in Rio de Janeiro and the adjacent manufacturing facility for flexible pipe systems.

“Baker Hughes has led the way in addressing SCC-CO2, and we will bring that expertise and experience to bear in developing the definitive solution to this critical industry challenge”, Amerino Gatti, executive vice president for Oilfield Services and Equipment at Baker Hughes, said. “By deploying flexible pipe systems that last for decades, Petrobras can more efficiently unlock the vital natural resources that power the region, while also safely returning CO2 deep underground”.

SCC-CO2 was discovered in 2016 and can impact flexible pipes in pre-salt fields, which contain high levels of naturally occurring CO2. When water enters a pipe's annulus area, it can lead to corrosion of the steel reinforcement layers, compromising structural integrity and shortening the system's lifespan, Baker Hughes said. This challenge is especially pronounced in Brazil’s pre-salt fields, where Petrobras is reinjecting CO2 from its production processes into wells to decrease flaring and improve oil recovery, it said.

Until now, operators in high-CO2 environments have relied on solutions that mitigate the impact of SCC-CO2 while limiting the service life of risers and flowlines, Baker Hughes said. Its flexible pipe systems and advanced monitoring technologies have proven effective at minimizing this impact, and the company is a major supplier of flexible pipe systems to Petrobras, it said.

