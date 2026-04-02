Baker Hughes, Naftogaz to Explore Energy Cooperation

'The memorandum facilitates joint work on the assessment and preparation of potential projects in exploration and production, oil and gas transportation and storage, refining, petrochemicals and power generation'.

Ukraine's state-owned integrated energy company Naftogaz and United States energy technology company Baker Hughes have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for potential cooperation across the energy value chain.

"The memorandum facilitates joint work on the assessment and preparation of potential projects in exploration and production, oil and gas transportation and storage, refining, petrochemicals and power generation", Naftogaz said in an online statement.

Naftogaz chair Sergii Koretskyi said, “The memorandum with Baker Hughes enables a systematic approach to developing new projects using advanced technical and operational solutions. For us, this is about improving infrastructure efficiency and enhancing equipment reliability".

Tayo Akinokun, senior vice president for global geozones at Baker Hughes, said, "Ukraine’s energy sector has incredible potential to provide power to the nation and across Europe".

Last week Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal announced several agreements between Ukraine and companies in the United States after a visit by a Ukrainian delegation.

A post by the verified Telegram page of Shmyhal said Naftogaz had signed an MOU with Baker Hughes "to increase the energy efficiency and reliability of gas turbines and compressor units, increase productivity and optimize production".

Naftogaz also signed a memorandum with Solar Turbines. "Potential areas of cooperation include the localization of service and maintenance of equipment, training of Ukrainian specialists and other initiatives aimed at increasing the energy resilience and independence of Naftogaz Group facilities", Shmyhal said on Telegram, as translated from Ukrainian.

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Naftogaz also inked a memorandum with the lobby group American Petroleum Institute. "Among the areas of cooperation are the exchange of information regarding current standards, certificates, technologies and best industry practices in the oil and gas sector, including the involvement of Group experts in the process of developing API standards", Shmyhal said.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry also signed a production sharing contract with Aspect Holdings for oil and gas development in Ukraine, Shmyhal said.

Earlier Naftogaz secured agreements with European partners to import U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) into Ukraine.

Naftogaz said February 26 Lithuania's state-owned integrated energy services provider Ignitis Group had agreed to deliver a cargo of U.S.-produced LNG amounting to 90 million cubic meters (3.18 billion cubic feet) to Naftogaz.

Naftogaz said February 23 it was to receive U.S. LNG supplied by TotalEnergies at a terminal in Germany.

On February 4 Naftogaz said it had taken delivery of its first cargo of U.S. LNG in 2026, under a partnership with Poland's state-backed ORLEN SA.

"The volume delivered is almost 100 million cubic meters [3.53 billion cubic feet] - enough to provide gas to about 700,000 families for one month during the winter period", Naftogaz said.

"Total U.S. LNG supplies to Ukraine could reach one billion cubic meters in 2026", Naftogaz added.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com