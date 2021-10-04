Baker Hughes, MHWirth Create Offshore Drilling Solutions Firm
Baker Hughes’ Subsea Drilling Systems business and Akastor’s wholly-owned subsidiary, MHWirth, have completed their merger into a global offshore drilling solutions company.
The new company, which will be known as HMH, combines integrated delivery capabilities, capital, industry expertise and delivers the full range of offshore drilling equipment products and packages at scale.
Baker Hughes stated that HMH would support the industry’s transition toward more energy-efficient solutions as well as deploying technologies and service solutions to make the sector more competitive through increased drilling efficiency.
To remind, Baker Hughes and Akastor agreed in March this year that each company would own equal equity in the new company, effective from October 1, 2021.
HMH is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands, with its two major operational centers in Houston, USA, and Kristiansand, Norway.
“This is a very exciting transaction for the industry, our customers, shareholders, and employees. We are combining two of the best-known equipment manufacturers in our industry to create HMH, building on a best-in-class portfolio and unparalleled full-service approach,” chairman and CEO of HMH Pete A. Miller said.
“At a time of worldwide energy transition, HMH has the expertise to help the entire industry move towards more energy-efficient drilling and other sustainable energy solutions,” he added.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- OPEC+ Meeting Will be Oil Price Driver
- Petrobras To Earn Over $4B For Brazilian Offshore Field Duo
- Qatar Petroleum Inks 15-Year LNG Supply Deal With China's CNOOC
- Oil Reverses Decline Ahead of OPEC Meeting
- Analyst Talks Most Likely OPEC+ Scenario
- Heerema's Thialf Vessel Removes Goldeneye Topside And Jacket
- Baker Hughes, MHWirth Create Offshore Drilling Solutions Firm
- UK Drivers Face Higher Petrol Prices as Army Deployed
- Amplify Comments on California Oil Spill
- OPEC+ Agrees to Continue Supply Hikes
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Jack-Up Drilling Rigs Set For LNG Conversion
- USA Oil Production Outlook Set to Grow
- BP Starts Next Expansion Project Phase In Gulf of Mexico
- Global Gas Flaring Could Cost $82B Per Year
- Higher Oil Prices a Function of Higher NatGas Prices
- Enauta Shuts Down Field Off Brazil Due To Gas Leak
- OGUK Launches New North Sea Survey
- Analysts Look at Oil and Gas Impact of New USA Bills
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Significant Onshore Australia Gas Discovery Made
- Chuck Norris Hands Over World's Toughest Job to Aker