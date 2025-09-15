Baker Hughes Liquefaction Tech Picked for Rio Grande LNG Train 4

Baker Hughes secured a contract from Bechtel to deliver the main liquefaction equipment for the fourth train of NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG project in Texas.

Baker Hughes Co has secured a contract from Bechtel Energy Inc to deliver the main liquefaction equipment for the fourth train of NextDecade Corp’s Rio Grande liquefied natural gas (LNG) project located at the Port of Brownsville, Texas.

The new contract adds to the previous framework agreement under which Baker Hughes will deliver gas turbine and refrigerant compressor technology and contractual services agreements for Trains 4 to 8, Baker Hughes said in a media release. Baker Hughes said Train 4 will replicate technology solutions provided for the first three LNG trains.

The Train 4 order consists of two Frame 7 gas turbines, recognized for their established reliability and energy efficiency, along with six centrifugal compressors, Baker Hughes said. These cutting-edge solutions provide enhanced efficiency and reduced emissions, facilitating an extra LNG capacity of around 6 million tons per annum (MTPA), Baker Hughes said.

"Our selection of Baker Hughes again for the Rio Grande LNG project is a testament to its reliable technology and expertise", Bhupesh Thakkar, Bechtel’s general manager for LNG, said. "Their equipment has consistently supported the successful development of this critical infrastructure, and we look forward to their continued contribution to the project expansion".

The Rio Grande LNG facility has approximately 48 MTPA of potential liquefaction capacity under construction or in development, according to NextDecade. Train 5 is being commercialized, and Trains 6-8 are in development with permitting underway. The site can support up to 10 liquefaction trains, potentially making Rio Grande one of the largest LNG production and export facilities in the world, the developer said.

