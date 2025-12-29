Baker Hughes Gets Go Signal for Commonwealth LNG Contract

Developers Kimmeridge and Mubadala expect to sanction the project in the first quarter of 2026 and achieve startup in 2030.

Baker Hughes said it had received a "full notice to proceed" with a contract to supply primary liquefaction equipment for Commonwealth LNG, a project of Kimmeridge Energy Management Co LLC and Mubadala Investment Co in Louisiana.

The go-ahead came from Technip Energies NV, which won the project's engineering, procurement and construction contract earlier this year.

Baker Hughes' scope includes six refrigerant turbo compressors comprising LM9000 aeroderivative gas turbines paired with centrifugal compressors.

"The scope also includes commissioning services, capital spares, extended warranty and a full string test", Baker Hughes added.

"This significant capital investment in the Commonwealth LNG platform is a key milestone, along with the financing process, which is well underway, and illustrates our level of commitment to developing this global-scale LNG project", David Lawler, chief executive of Kimmeridge and Mubadala joint venture Caturus HoldCo LLC, said.

"The Commonwealth project is a crucial component of Caturus’ wellhead-to-water strategy, and this is another important step toward building the nation’s leading independent integrated natural gas company".

Baker Hughes said, "The LM9000 is the most efficient gas turbine in its power class (70+ MW range) with more than 44 percent efficiency in ISO conditions. Its mean time between maintenance and a compact package design enable simplified maintenance, extended service intervals, high availability and fast installation and commissioning".

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

Technip Energies said separately the purchase authorization it had received from Caturus "include orders with industry leaders such as Baker Hughes, for six mixed-refrigerant compressors driven by LM9000 gas turbines; Honeywell, to supply six main cryogenic heat exchangers; and Solar Turbines, providing four Titan 350 gas turbine-generators".

Caturus said separately it expects to make a final investment decision (FID) on Commonwealth LNG in the first quarter of 2026 and start up the project in 2030. Commonwealth LNG LLC had expected to reach a FID by yearend 2025 and begin production 2029, according to a statement it issued September 2.

"Commonwealth's Phase 1 development will generate an estimated $3.5 billion in annual export revenue", Caturus added.

The project in Cameron Parish is permitted to ship up to 9.5 million metric tons a year of liquefied natural gas, equivalent to around 1.21 billion cubic feet per day (Bcfd) of gas according to Kimmeridge, to FTA and non-FTA nations on a non-additive basis. The DOE granted the non-FTA portion of the permit August 29, 2025, while the FTA authorization was awarded April 2020.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com