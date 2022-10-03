Baker Hughes Gets Coral Sul FLNG Turbomachinery Maintenance Deal
Baker Hughes has won a new service contract for maintenance and monitoring of turbomachinery equipment operations on the Coral Sul FLNG operating off the coast of Mozambique on the Eni-led Coral South project.
The service contract is agreed to for eight years and services are to commence at the end of 2022. This new deal will guarantee the performance of the rotating equipment at Coral Sul FLNG under pre-determined metrics, such as reliability of compressors and efficiency and low emissions of gas turbines.
The contract also includes a provision of resident engineers, supervisors, repairs, and spare parts to support maintenance activities. Baker Hughes has committed to utilizing local resources in Mozambique helping to further grow local talent in supporting the vital energy sector.
As part of the scope, Baker Hughes will also provide remote monitoring and diagnostics services including the Carbon Optimizer as well as a suite of other digital services based on Bently Nevada’s System 1 technology, which includes health and maintenance monitoring, data services, and cyber-asset management.
This new service agreement builds on an existing Coral Sul FLNG’s contract awarded to Baker Hughes in 2017 for the project’s power and gas refrigeration process, including four turbo-compression trains with aeroderivative gas turbine and centrifugal compressor technology, as well as four turbo-generation units.
“This agreement shows how we embed our decades of LNG experience and constant collaboration with our customers to develop solutions to meet their specific needs and outcomes,” said Rod Christie, executive vice president of Turbomachinery and Process Solutions at Baker Hughes. “Demand for LNG is on the rise, illustrating how natural gas is playing a foundational role in supporting the many types of transitions along the paths to net-zero emissions. This deal also represents the expertise and portfolio of comprehensive solutions that the recently announced Industrial & Energy Technology business segment of Baker Hughes will provide to customers.”
Coral Sul FLNG is the first deep-water floating LNG facility operating on the Eni-led Coral South Project on behalf of Area 4 Partners ExxonMobil, CNPC, GALP, Kogas, and ENH.
With a liquefaction capacity of 3.4 million tons/year, Coral Sul FLNG will put in production 450 billion cubic meters of gas from the giant Coral reservoir. It is expected to begin operations later in 2022, becoming the first LNG project in Mozambique to come online for exports.
