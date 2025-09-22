Baker Hughes Extends Stimulation Vessels Deal with Petrobras

The vessels support the optimization of offshore oil and gas production in Brazil's post and pre-salt fields.

Energy tech major Baker Hughes Co. has secured a multi-year extension from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) for the deployment of the Blue Marlin and Blue Orca stimulation vessels.

Baker Hughes said in a media release these vessels support the optimization of offshore oil and gas production in Brazil’s post and pre-salt fields. The contract, according to Baker Hughes, includes the provision of associated chemicals and services.

Blue Marlin and Blue Orca will deliver advanced chemical treatments to stimulate wells, maximizing production in both brownfield and greenfield developments across multiple basins. In addition, these vessels will support well construction through gravel pack and frac pack operations, Baker Hughes said.

"Stimulation vessels are critical for optimizing production and limiting costly downtime in offshore fields", Amerino Gatti, executive vice president for oilfield services and equipment at Baker Hughes, said. "Blue Marlin and Blue Orca have long histories in Brazil, and the unmatched experience, expertise, and capabilities of the vessels and their crews have helped Petrobras make the country's pre-salt fields among the most productive in the world.

"This latest award further reinforces our Mature Assets Solutions strategy, enabling us to extend the life of the field, enhance recovery, and deliver greater value for our customers".

The vessels feature highly trained crews, onboard laboratories, high-pressure pumping systems, and resilient chemical storage. These capabilities enable them to deliver chemical treatments tailored to each well's requirements and carry out multiple stimulation operations without returning to port for resupply, Baker Hughes said.

Blue Marlin and Blue Orca have been operating in Brazil since 2008 and 2023, respectively.

