Baker Hughes Expands Margham Gas Storage Project Involvement

Baker Hughes Co. has secured a multi-year contract with Dubai Petroleum Establishment (DPE), on behalf of Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP), to provide integrated coiled-tubing drilling services for the Margham Gas storage project.

The project aims to help ensure stability of energy supply in Dubai by strengthening the system’s ability to switch between natural gas and solar power, Baker Hughes said.

Baker Hughes is already providing its Integrated Compressor Line (ICL) units for gas storage, injection, and export.

“Baker Hughes has built a reputation as a leader in coiled-tubing drilling and mature assets solutions, and we bring a track record of success across the region to this important project”, Amerino Gatti, executive vice president of Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes, said in a statement. “Our integrated solutions approach combines industry-leading technology and expertise across the energy value chain to help DPE scale up and develop reliable, secure, and lower-carbon power solutions for their country”.

Baker Hughes will use a combined approach of coiled-tubing drilling and under-balanced drilling, incorporating its CoilTrak BHA system, to enhance underground gas storage projects. The company said the CoilTrak system's ability to improve horizontal drilling navigation and maximize reservoir contact is essential to these operations.

Days earlier Baker Hughes announced a multi-year fully integrated completions systems contract from Petrobras to optimize production across multiple deepwater fields. Baker Hughes said that through this agreement, Petrobras will utilize the SureCONTROL Premium interval control valve, which provides enhanced reliability in the high flow rates of Petrobras’ offshore fields.

