Baker Hughes Expands Guyana Presence With New Facility

Houston-based industrial services provider Baker Hughes has expanded its presence in Guyana through the opening of a new local supercenter facility for oilfield services and equipment.

Baker Hughes said that the supercenter, which spans more than eight acres, would support regional customers and bolster the company’s localization efforts within South America.

The U.S. company has a strong history of localization in Guyana. Namely, Baker Hughes currently provides drilling services, drill bits, and drilling and completion fluids to several drilling rigs, with its Completions and Wellbore Intervention product line supporting all upper completions for development wells in Guyana.

Baker Hughes’ Turbomachinery & Process Solutions and Upstream Chemicals businesses also provide technology and solutions to the second floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel in Guyana – ExxonMobil’s Liza Unity, which started production last week, as well as other projects in the region.

The new multimodal supercenter has been built together with Baker Hughes’ existing completion warehouse and liquid mud and completion fluids plant, providing full support to customers in Guyana and Suriname.

The supercenter represents a multimillion-dollar investment from Baker Hughes over 15 years and includes a workshop, warehouse, and laydown storage yard including maintenance facilities and equipment.

The company will also offer subsea equipment and installation services at the new supercenter. The supercenter is expected to employ more than 100 employees within five years, with the majority of them expected to be Guyanese.

“Today’s announcement significantly expands Baker Hughes’ ability to support Guyana’s energy goals and leading oil and gas projects in the country,” said Maria Claudia Borras, executive vice president for Oilfield Services at Baker Hughes, during the facility’s opening ceremony on February 14.

“Baker Hughes is well-known in the region for service and technical excellence, and our new Guyana supercenter will bolster our efforts to expand even further into the evolving market. We are proud to be here, and we look forward to this exciting next phase in our work,” she added.

According to the company, Guyana is an important strategic growth country for Baker Hughes. Almost all discoveries in Guyana are located in the Stabroek Block where operator ExxonMobil has updated the estimated recoverable resources to approximately 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

A recent discovery not done by Exxon offshore Guyana was the Kawa-1 well in the Corentyne block, which neighbors Stabroek. CGX and Frontera – operators of Kawa-1 – said that they would be continuing their exploration on the block instead of moving on to drill in another block owned by the duo.

