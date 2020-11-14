Baker Hughes Counts Show 15 More Rigs
The rotary rig counts for the United States and Canada increased by a total of 15 this week, Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) reported Friday.
The U.S. count grew by 12 to reach 312, the company stated. Baker Hughes noted that 236 of the U.S. drilling units were oil rigs – up 10 from last week. The number of U.S. gas rigs rose by two to 73 and the miscellaneous rig count held steady at three, the service company added.
Since this time last year, when 806 rigs were operating, the U.S. has shed 494 rigs, Baker Hughes noted. The firm stated the year-on-year figures reflect a 438-unit decrease in oil rigs, a 56-unit decline in gas rigs and no change in the number of miscellaneous rigs. It added the U.S. offshore rig count rose by one this week to 13. At this time in 2019, 22 rigs were operating in the U.S. offshore.
Canada gained three rigs, closing out the week at 89 units, Baker Hughes continued. Two of the new units are oil rigs, which now total 39, the company added. Canada’s additional gas rig brings the latest tally in that category to 50.
Last year at this time 134 rigs were operating in Canada, Baker Hughes stated. The firm pointed out that Canada has shed 49 oil and gained four gas rigs since then.
Baker Hughes obtains its working rig location information in part from Enervus Drillinginfo, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
