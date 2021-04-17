Baker Hughes Counts More USA Oil Rigs

Baker Hughes reported the total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States grew by seven this week.

Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) on Friday reported the total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States hit 439 this week – a seven-unit week-on-week increase.

The most recent U.S. rig count reflects a seven-unit increase in oil rigs (to 344), a one-unit increase in gas rigs (to 94), and a one-unit drop in the number of miscellaneous rigs (to one), Baker Hughes stated.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2020, the total U.S. count is down 90 rigs, the service company continued. It noted that 94 more oil rigs, five fewer gas rigs, and one more miscellaneous rig were operating a year ago.

The U.S. offshore rig count this past week rose by one to 12, compared to 17 at this time last year, Baker Hughes stated.

Baker Hughes also noted that Canada’s overall rig count dropped by two this week to 56. The latest total for Canada comprises 17 oil rigs (down two) and 39 gas rigs (unchanged), the firm pointed out.

Against figures for last year, 10 more oil and 16 more gas rigs are operating in Canada.

Baker Hughes obtains it working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

