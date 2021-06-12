Baker Hughes Counts 21 Additional Rigs

Baker Hughes this week reported a total of 21 additional rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States and Canada.

Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) on Friday reported the total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States hit 461 this week – a net gain of five rigs for the period.

The most recent U.S. rig count reflects a six-unit increase in oil rigs (to 365), a one-unit decrease in gas rigs (to 96), and no change in miscellaneous rigs (zero), Baker Hughes stated.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2020, the total U.S. count is up 182 rigs, the service company continued. It noted that 166 fewer oil rigs, 18 fewer gas rigs, and two more miscellaneous rigs were operating a year ago.

The U.S. offshore rig count this past week remained flat at 13, the same number this time last year, Baker Hughes stated.

Baker Hughes also noted that Canada’s overall rig count rose by 16 this week to 93. All the new units in Canada were oil rigs, which now total 59, while the number of gas rigs operating in the country held steady at 34, the firm pointed out.

Against figures for last year, 52 more oil and 20 more gas rigs are operating in Canada.

Baker Hughes obtains it working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.