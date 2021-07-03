Baker Hughes Counts 15 Additional Rigs

Baker Hughes reported the total number of oil rigs operating in the United States and Canada increased by 15 this week.

Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) on Friday reported the total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States hit 475 this week – a five-unit overall week-on-week increase.

The most recent U.S. rig count reflects a four-unit increase in oil rigs (to 376), a one-unit increase in gas rigs (to 99), and no change in the number of miscellaneous rigs (zero), Baker Hughes stated.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2020, the total U.S. count is up 212 rigs, the service company continued. It noted that 191 fewer oil rigs, 23 fewer gas rigs, and two more miscellaneous rig were operating a year ago.

The U.S. offshore rig count this past week held steady at 14, compared to 12 at this time last year, Baker Hughes stated.

Baker Hughes also noted that Canada’s overall rig count rose by 10 this week to 136. The latest total for Canada comprises 87 oil rigs (up five), 47 gas rigs (up three), and two miscellaneous rigs (up two), the firm pointed out.

Against figures for last year, 81 more oil, 35 more gas, and two more miscellaneous rigs are operating in Canada.

Baker Hughes obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

