Baker Hughes Counts 11 More Oil Rigs
Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) on Friday reported the total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States hit 453 this week – a five-unit overall week-on-week increase.
The most recent U.S. rig count reflects an eight-unit increase in oil rigs (to 352), a three-unit decrease in gas rigs (to 100), and no change in the number of miscellaneous rigs (one), Baker Hughes stated.
Compared to the corresponding period in 2020, the total U.S. count is up 114 rigs, the service company continued. It noted that 94 fewer oil rigs, 21 fewer gas rigs, and one more miscellaneous rig were operating a year ago.
The U.S. offshore rig count this past week rose by two to 15, compared to 12 at this time last year, Baker Hughes stated.
Baker Hughes also noted that Canada’s overall rig count rose by four this week to 59. The latest total for Canada comprises 25 oil rigs (up three) and 34 gas rigs (up one), the firm pointed out.
Against figures for last year, 18 more oil and 18 more gas rigs are operating in Canada.
Baker Hughes obtains it working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
