Baker Hughes Count Shows 400+ USA Rigs

Baker Hughes reported the total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States crossed the 400-mark this week.

Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) on Friday reported the total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States hit 402 this week – a five-unit week-on-week increase.

The most recent U.S. rig count reflects a four-unit increase in oil rigs (to 309), a one-unit increase in gas rigs (to 92), and no change in the number of miscellaneous rigs (one), Baker Hughes stated.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2020, the U.S. count is down 388 rigs, the service company continued. It noted that 369 more oil rigs, 18 more gas rigs, and one more miscellaneous rig were operating a year ago.

The U.S. offshore rig count this past week rose by one to 17, compared to 22 at this time last year, Baker Hughes stated.

Baker Hughes also noted that Canada’s overall rig count dropped by nine this week to 163. The latest total for Canada comprises 92 oil rigs (down eight) and 71 gas rigs (down one), the firm pointed out.

Against figures for last year, 71 fewer oil and six fewer gas rigs are operating in Canada.

Baker Hughes obtains it working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.