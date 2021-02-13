Baker Hughes Count Shows 10 More Rigs
The U.S. rotary rig count increased by five to 397 drilling units this week, Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) reported Friday.
In its weekly count of operating rigs Baker Hughes noted the U.S. oil rig count grew by seven and now totals 306. The U.S. gas rig tally, however, declined by two to 90 and the miscellaneous rig figure remained flat at one, the service company added.
Since this time last year, when 790 rigs were operating, the U.S. has shed 393 rigs, Baker Hughes noted. The firm stated the year-on-year figures reflect a 372-unit decrease in oil rigs, a 20-unit decline in gas rigs, and a one-unit drop miscellaneous rigs. It added the U.S. offshore rig count rose by one this week to 17 – compared to 23 a year ago.
Canada added five rigs as well and ended the week at 176 units, Baker Hughes continued. The net gain includes a six-unit increase in oil rigs, which now total 101, and a one-unit decrease in gas rigs (to 75), the company added.
Year-over-year, Canada’s rig count is down 79 from 255, Baker Hughes stated. The firm pointed out that Canada has shed 71 oil and eight gas rigs since this time in 2020.
Baker Hughes obtains its working rig location information in part from Enervus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Ng Spurns Keystone XL Nafta Challenge
- Exxon Exits Kurdistan License
- DOE Announces Additional Biden Appointees
- Arctic Blast in US Triggers Pipeline Freeze-offs
- Majors Get Credit Ratings Downgrades
- Transocean Deploys Drill Floor Safety Tech
- Shell Faces Setback with UK High Court Nigeria Ruling
- Revised OGA Strategy Comes into Force
- Crude Storage Levels Are Falling Across the Americas
- Qatar Petroleum Greenlights $29B LNG Project
- How Many US GOM Jobs Could Go Under Biden?
- How Many US Oil Jobs Were Lost in 2020?
- EQNR in $900MM Bakken Stake Sale
- Ng Spurns Keystone XL Nafta Challenge
- Korean Firm Hires Drillship for One Well
- OPEC Member Algeria Struggles to Export Energy
- PTTEP Announces Largest Ever Gas Find
- SBM Offshore Sheds Hundreds of Jobs
- Exxon Exits Kurdistan License
- 7 Oil Firms Dubbed Best Place to Work in LGBTQ List
- Oil Discovery Made in US Gulf of Mexico
- Biden Set to Freeze Oil Leasing on Federal Land
- Biden Admin Pulls Drilling Permits
- DJ Says Exxon and Chevron Discussed Merger
- Total Bolsters Renewable Portfolio with Texas Buys
- Qatar Petroleum Greenlights $29B LNG Project
- Republican Senators Request Biden Meeting
- How Many US GOM Jobs Could Go Under Biden?
- TC Energy Reacts to Keystone Pipeline Development