Baker Hughes Completes Drilling Tech Project for Aramco

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) reported Tuesday that it has deployed its remote operations digital technology across Saudi Aramco’s entire drilling fleet – more than 200 sites in all.

“This remote operations deployment, the largest in Baker Hughes’ history, is a strong example of how we are investing for growth with customers who are driving digital transformation at a rapid pace, such as Aramco,” Maria Claudia Borras, executive vice president of Baker Hughes’ Oilfield Services unit, remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “We will continue to expand our upstream digital capabilities to transform core operations, improve efficiency, and reduce emissions. I am proud of the Baker Hughes team’s resilience in safely executing this complex project amid the challenges of the pandemic.”

According to Baker Hughes, the project expands upon Aramco’s data management infrastructure and capabilities by providing a single system that covers:

data aggregation from the edge

real-time, unified data streaming and visualization

data management

software development services

rig-site digital engineers

monitoring personnel.

Baker Hughes noted that it delivered the technology via its “WellLink” product, which it contends enables:

remote monitoring personnel to receive faster, higher-quality, standardized, real-time data

field-based personnel to access a central view of wellsite operations from all providers on location, helping to mitigate drilling hazards

office-based personnel to easily access current and historical well data for quick visualization and benchmarking.

The project required Baker Hughes teams to make 400-plus onshore and offshore trips across 217,480 miles (350,000 kilometers) to install rig-site edge devices and integrate data streaming, monitoring, and visualization capabilities for Aramco, Baker Hughes stated.

Baker Hughes also pointed out that it established with Aramco a digital remote center for more than 2,000 end users and to support 24/7 drilling operations. It noted the dedicated center’s staff includes software engineers, data professionals, and field service technicians – 90% of whom are Saudi nationals.

Aramco awarded Baker Hughes the remote operations digital contract in 2020.

