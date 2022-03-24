Baker Hughes Buys Well Intervention Services Firm
Oilfield services and engineering giant Baker Hughes has announced it is acquiring Altus Intervention, an international provider of well intervention services and down-hole oil and gas technology with 40 years of industry experience.
Baker Hughes said that the acquisition complements the company’s existing portfolio of oilfield technologies and integrated solutions by enhancing the company's life-of-well capabilities as operators look to improve efficiencies from mature fields.
Altus Intervention specializes in fully integrated well intervention solutions, including proprietary technology, with commitment to innovation, skills, and collaboration.
Headquartered in Norway and operating in 11 countries, the company’s well intervention services and digital technologies provide more efficient solutions compared to other technologies.
“The addition of Altus Intervention supports our strategy to transform core oil & gas operations by enhancing technological capabilities and providing customers with higher-efficiency solutions,” said Maria Claudia Borras, executive vice president of oilfield services at Baker Hughes.
“We value the Altus Intervention team’s deep expertise and look forward to bringing these fully integrated well intervention solutions to our global customer base,” she added.
The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022 and will be integrated into Baker Hughes’ Oilfield Services segment. The acquisition agreement includes all intellectual property, personnel, and commercial agreements.
“Our technology and techniques play a critical role in improving production, well intervention and plug and abandonment, and we believe this agreement with Baker Hughes is the right step forward,” said Åge Landro, CEO of Altus Intervention.
“We are focused on a long-standing vision of making intervention smarter to deliver real change operationally and commercially, and we look forward to leveraging Baker Hughes’ strong network, complementary technology and global infrastructure in the oil and gas industry," Landro concluded.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
