Baker Hughes Books 1.3 GW Gas Turbine Order from Dynamis

The turbines include a new offering that represents 'the oil and gas industry's highest reported mobile power density (MW per square foot) to date'.

Dynamis Power Solutions LLC has awarded Baker Hughes Co a contract for the supply of 25 aeroderivative gas turbines with a combined capacity of 1.3 gigawatts (GW).

The turbines, including LM2500, LM6000 and LM9000, will be deployed for "mobile power generation across a wide range of oil and gas applications, including upstream, refining and petrochemical", said a joint statement Thursday.

"Dynamis packages gas turbines and generators in its distinctive mobile power solutions. As part of the agreement, Dynamis will package 10 of Baker Hughes’ efficient and dry low emissions LM9000 gas turbines in a new offering called the DT70-70 MW, which will total 700 MW of gas turbine power generation capacity, delivering the oil and gas industry’s highest reported mobile power density (MW per square foot) to date", the companies said.

Matthew Crawford, chief executive of The Woodlands, Texas-based Dynamis, said, "Through our decade-long collaboration with Baker Hughes, we are redefining what's possible in the mobile power generation market for oil and gas through our delivery of a new solution with power density once thought unattainable. Our use of LM9000s will offer twice the power of our flagship solution - the best-in-class DT35 - without compromising flexibility, reliability or efficiency".

The statement said, "Designed to support unique and complex operational needs of industries requiring natural gas power solutions, the DT70 is based off Dynamis' successful DT35 - a 1.5-GW installed base which has been in operation for nearly a decade in more than 1,200 locations throughout the North America region".

"Dynamis' new application of Baker Hughes' LM9000s boasts enhanced versatility for large power consumers in the oil and gas space, resilience in challenging environments and the ability to power - benefits that are emphasized by the unit’s compact footprint and record-setting short rig-up and commissioning times", it added.

The companies did not disclose the contract price. Baker Hughes booked the order in the third quarter, Thursday's statement said.

For the July-September period, Baker Hughes reported a two percent quarter-on-quarter and 15 percent year-on-year growth in revenue to $3.37 billion for its industrial and energy technology (IET) segment. IET orders totaled $4.14 billion, up 17 percent quarter-on-quarter and 44 percent year-on-year, Baker Hughes reported October 23.

"While OFSE [oilfield services and equipment] margins softened, reflecting the broader macro backdrop, IET delivered another quarter of strong performance, driving consolidated adjusted EBITDA margins higher year-over-year", chair and chief executive Lorenzo Simonelli said. "This positive margin progression highlights the resilience of our portfolio and the foundation we've built through disciplined execution.

"We also continue to benefit from strong market tailwinds in LNG, power generation and offshore, securing over $4 billion of IET orders for only the third time in our history, along with record SSPS orders in the quarter. IET backlog grew three percent sequentially, reaching a new record of $32.1 billion - further reinforcing the durability and visibility of our growth outlook in IET".

