Baker Hughes Bags Data Center Gas Turbine Deal

In a release sent to Rigzone on Thursday, Baker Hughes announced an award from Frontier Infrastructure Holdings for 16 NovaLT gas turbines to power its data center projects in Wyoming and Texas.

Baker Hughes noted in the release that, as part of the award, it is supplying Frontier its NovaLT gas turbine technology and associated equipment, including gears and Brush Power Generation four-pole generators, to power dedicated energy islands at Frontier’s behind the meter (BTM) power generation sites.

The NovaLT gas turbine is a multi-fuel solution that can start-up and run on different fuels, including natural gas, various blends of natural gas and hydrogen, and 100 percent hydrogen, Baker Hughes stated in the release.

“This award underscores our commitment to advancing sustainable energy development through reliable and efficient power solutions that cater to the diverse needs of the industry,” Ganesh Ramaswamy, Executive Vice President of Industrial and Energy Technology at Baker Hughes, said in the release.

“Leveraging our comprehensive range of integrated power solutions for Frontier’s U.S. data center projects demonstrates innovative, scalable, and lower-carbon technologies helping to meet the growing demand for power,” Ramaswamy added.

In a release posted on its site back in March, Baker Hughes announced a strategic partnership between the company and Frontier “to accelerate the deployment of large-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) and power solutions in the United States”.

Baker Hughes noted in that release that, as part of the agreement, it “will provide innovative technologies and resources in support of the development of large-scale CCS, power generation, and data center projects”.

Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes, said in that release, “Baker Hughes is committed to delivering innovative solutions that support increasing energy demand, in part driven by the rapid adoption of AI, while ensuring we continue to enable the decarbonization of the industry”.

“Working with Frontier Infrastructure represents a significant opportunity to demonstrate how Baker Hughes’ portfolio is uniquely positioned to support CCUS projects for lower-carbon industrial and energy development,” he added.

Robby Rockey, President and Co-CEO of Frontier Infrastructure, said in the release, “with energy demand rising across the country, industrial customers need scalable, low-carbon solutions, and Frontier’s expanded infrastructure will deliver exactly that”.

“By integrating gas-fired energy with the potential for permanent carbon storage, we are creating a direct, reliable power solution tailored to evolving industrial needs,” he added.

“Baker Hughes’ leadership in turbine technology, drilling services, and CCS innovation makes them an ideal partner in executing this vision,” he continued.

In another release posted on its site in March, Baker Hughes announced an award from TURBINE-X Energy Inc. for its NovaLT gas turbine technology “to address power demand growth from the data center market”.

“Part of Baker Hughes established global network of strategic packagers, TURBINE-X Energy Inc. is a supplier of industrial gas turbine packages in combined cycle configurations for U.S. data center project developers and power producers,” Baker Hughes noted in that release.

“As part of the award, Baker Hughes is providing TURBINE-X Energy Inc. with its NovaLT gas turbine technology and associated equipment - including gears and power generation generator technology - for multiple data center projects across North America,” it added.

In its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released on May 6, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected that total U.S. energy consumption would come in at 95.42 quadrillion British thermal units in 2025. The EIA highlighted in the STEO that total U.S. energy demand was 94.21 quadrillion Btu in 2024.

In its previous STEO, the EIA forecast that total U.S. energy consumption would hit 95.28 quadrillion Btu this year. That STEO showed that total U.S. energy demand came in at 94.20 quadrillion Btu last year.

