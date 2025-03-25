Baker Hughes Bags Completions Tech Job from Petrobras

Energy tech major Baker Hughes Co. has secured a multi-year fully integrated completions systems contract from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras). Baker Hughes said in a media release the deal, awarded in an open tender, will leverage its completions technology portfolio and extensive experience in Brazil to optimize production across multiple deepwater fields. Delivery is set to begin in late 2025.

Baker Hughes said a variety of its technologies have been precisely adapted to address the requirements of Petrobras’ offshore projects. The integration of intelligent completions technologies with standard upper and lower completions solutions will enable remote operation capabilities and multizone management, minimizing water and gas influxes and lowering the likelihood of expensive interventions, Baker Hughes said.

“Deepwater, high-pressure wells require an unmatched level of reliability, and our completion technologies have proven themselves in these harsh environments”, Amerino Gatti, executive vice president for oilfield services and equipment at Baker Hughes, said. “Through continual innovation, improvement, and testing, and in close collaboration with Petrobras, the Baker Hughes team has pioneered new ways to help develop Brazil’s natural resources safely and efficiently for decades to come”.

Under this agreement, Petrobras will deploy Baker Hughes' latest SureCONTROL Premium interval control valve (ICV), designed to offer improved reliability in the high flow rates of Petrobras’ offshore operations. This technology enables operators to remotely react to changing well conditions across various zones in real time, Baker Hughes said.

Baker Hughes said several additional completions technologies will be deployed by Petrobras. These include SureSENS QPT ELITE downhole gauges, the SureSENS B-Annulus monitoring system, the SureTREAT chemical injection system, the Sur-Set flow control system, Orbit Premium barrier valves, a gas lift system, REACH subsurface safety valves, DeepShield subsurface safety valves, Premier packers, screens and a gravel pack system.

