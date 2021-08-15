Baker Hughes Bags Chevron Subsea Deal

Baker Hughes announced that it has been awarded a contract from Chevron Australia Pty Ltd to deliver subsea compression manifold technology for the Jansz-Io Compression (J-IC) Project.

The company said it will provide Chevron with a subsea compression manifold structure (SCMS), including module and foundation, as well as the latest optimized version of its horizontal clamp connector system and subsea controls for the manifold structure. The value of the deal was not disclosed by Baker Hughes.

“We continue to transform the core of our subsea business by delivering reliable life of field solutions designed to drive efficiency and productivity,” Graham Gillies, the vice president of Asia Pacific at Baker Hughes, said in a company statement.

“Our Subsea Connect business model has enabled early engagement, allowing us to combine the best of our technology with engineering and project management localization,” Gillies added in the statement.

Back in July, Chevron announced that it would proceed with the approximately $4 billion Jansz-Io Compression (J-IC) project. A modification of the existing Gorgon development, J-IC will involve the construction and installation of a 27,000 ton normally unattended floating Field Control Station (FCS), approximately 6,500 tons of subsea compression infrastructure and an 83 miles submarine power cable linked to Barrow Island, Chevron notes on its website. Construction and installation activities are estimated to take approximately five years to complete.

The Chevron operated Gorgon Project is a joint venture between the Australian subsidiaries of Chevron, which holds a 47.333 percent interest, ExxonMobil, which holds a 25 percent stake, Shell, which holds a 25 percent interest, Osaka Gas, which holds a 1.25 percent stake, Tokyo Gas, which holds a one percent interest and JERA, which holds the remaining 0.417 percent share.

Baker Hughes has previously provided 23 subsea trees, 12 subsea manifolds, 45 subsea structures and a subsea production control system for the Gorgon natural gas facility. In June, Baker Hughes announced that it had won major contracts from Petrobras for flexible pipes across five offshore fields. These followed the award of a subsea contract for Petrobras’ Marlim and Voador fields in Brazil back in May. Baker Hughes did not disclose the value of any of these Petrobras deals.

