Baker Hughes Bags Agogo Oilfiled Subsea Contract

Energy technology company Baker Hughes has been contracted by Azule Energy to provide subsea equipment and services for the Agogo oilfield, offshore Angola. According to a company statement, it is the first major new greenfield project awarded in offshore Angola in more than five years.

The scope of work includes 23 standard subsea trees, 11 Aptara manifolds, SemStar5 fiber optic controls and the related system scope of supply. Baker Hughes will also provide services and aftermarket support for the Agogo integrated west hub subsea production system, the statement reads.

A significant portion of the equipment will be manufactured, assembled and tested in Angola, leveraging Baker Hughes’ local facilities and workforce, the company said.

“Our local manufacturing capabilities, deepwater development equipment and innovative subsea control system technology enable us to provide exceptional support to Azule Energy in their efforts to increase oil production in Angola,” said Maria Claudia Borras, executive vice president of Oilfield Services and Equipment at Baker Hughes. “Our expertise and comprehensive solutions well-equip us to reduce complexity, support project schedules, and deliver successful outcomes for Azule Energy and further contribute to the growth of Angola’s energy industry.”

BP and Eni share equal stakes in Azule Energy, an international energy company located in Angola. Baker Hughes stressed that its technology offerings are well-equipped for the challenging deepwater offshore environment, and the subsea control system technology enables the company to support greenfield development and interface with legacy interconnected producing wells.

Azule Energy, and its partners in the project, Sonangol and SSI Fifteen, have reached the final investment decision on the Agogo development in Block 15/06 offshore Angola. The project comprises 36 new wells, one converted FPSO with capacity for 120.000 bbl/day of oil production, 230MMSCF/day of Gas Injection and 120.000 bbl/day of water injection.

Azule Energy noted in a company statement that the Agogo Integrated West Hub will produce hydrocarbons from Agogo and Ndungu Fields via both the existing Ngoma FPSO and the new Agogo FPSO that will be operational from mid-2026, with production eventually peaking at 175.000 Bbl / day.

