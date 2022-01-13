Baker Hughes Annual Meeting Cancelled

A Baker Hughes spokesperson has confirmed that the company’s 2022 annual meeting in Florence, Italy, has been cancelled.

“Regrettably and after much consideration, we decided to cancel the Baker Hughes Annual Meeting 2022, which was due to be held in Florence at the end of January,” the Baker Hughes spokesperson told Rigzone.

“Considering the continuing spread of the Omicron variant, which is proving to be highly contagious as well as impacting global airline travel, we believe that prioritizing the well-being of our attendees, partners, and employees must come first and foremost,” the spokesperson added.

“This was a difficult decision, but we know it’s the right one based on the information we have today,” the spokesperson went on to say.

Baker Hughes’ spokesperson informed Rigzone that the company intends to host the annual meeting event in Florence in January 2023.

Ever since the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it had designated B.1.1.529 as a variant of concern named Omicron on November 26, global confirmed weekly cases of Covid-19 have increased, WHO’s website shows. Weekly cases hit a new record of 15.5 million in the week commencing January 3, according to WHO’s site. The record prior to WHO’s Omicron announcement on November 26 was seen in the week commencing April 26 and stood at 5.69 million, WHO figures show.

Earlier this month, the organizers of SPE Offshore Europe revealed that they had postponed the event. The organizers outlined that the postponement was made in alignment with Scottish government guidance on the coronavirus situation.

On the same day that the organizers of SPE Offshore Europe revealed that they had postponed their event, which was scheduled to take place from February 1 to February 4 at P&J Live in Aberdeen, the event organizer of Subsea Expo confirmed that its event was returning to Aberdeen in 2022.

