Baker Hughes and Novatek Eye Hydrogen Blends for LNG Trains

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) reported Monday that it has signed a cooperation agreement with PAO NOVATEK to reduce carbon emissions from natural gas and LNG production

“Baker Hughes is one of the main equipment suppliers to our Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2 projects,” Leonid Mikhelson, chairman of NOVATEK’s management board, remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “We are expanding our cooperation with them to develop efficient and economically viable solutions to mitigate the impact of climate change on our projects – one of the essential topics for NOVATEK and the entire oil and gas industry.”

According to Baker Hughes, it will collaborate with NOVATEK to develop and implement compression and power generation technologies for NOVATEK’s LNG projects. The service company stated the agreement will begin with a pilot program to introduce hydrogen-natural gas blends into the main process for natural gas liquefaction to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from facilities such as Yamal LNG. Baker Hughes will provide engineering and turbomachinery equipment to convert existing Yamal LNG liquefaction trains to run on hydrogen blends rather that run solely with methane from feed gas, the firm added.

“Hydrogen technologies have great prospects to reduce the level of global greenhouse gas emissions, and further work is required to develop and adapt these technologies for operations in Arctic climate conditions,” commented Mikhelson.

Baker Hughes contends the partnership marks a pioneering endeavor.

“We are working with NOVATEK to introduce the first solution for decarbonizing the core of the LNG production – the turbines driving the liquefaction process,” stated Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli. “The combination of our world-class expertise in LNG engineering and deep experience with hydrogen compression technology positions us to further lead in reducing emissions from LNG operations and further support the energy transition.”

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.