Baker Hughes and Air Products in Hydrogen Team Up

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) and Air Products (NYSE: APD) have announced a strategic global collaboration to develop “next generation” hydrogen compression to lower the cost of production and accelerate the adoption of hydrogen as a zero carbon fuel.

As part of the collaboration, Baker Hughes will provide Air Products with advanced hydrogen compression and gas turbine technology for global projects, the companies noted in a joint statement. This includes the supply of NovaLT16 turbines for Air Products’ net zero hydrogen energy complex in Alberta, Canada, and advanced compression technology for the NEOM carbon free hydrogen project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the companies highlighted.

“Our transformative hydrogen compression and gas turbine technology lowers the overall production cost for new energy frontiers such as hydrogen and is a strategic enabler for key projects,” Rod Christie, the executive vice president of turbomachinery and process solutions at Baker Hughes, said in a company statement.

“Our proven technology is helping to accelerate the hydrogen economy, and our collaboration with Air Products will be critical for a net zero future,” the Baker Hughes representative added in the statement.

Samir J. Serhan, the chief operation officer of Air Products, said, “Air Products chose Baker Hughes for its leading-edge compression and gas turbine offerings and robust hydrogen experience”.

“This advanced technology is another key step toward achieving economically viable blue and green hydrogen and net zero targets,” Serhan went on to say.

Baker Hughes developed its first hydrogen compressor in 1962 and has more than 2,000 units operating around the globe today, the company notes on its website. Air Products, which has been in operation for 80 years, describes itself as a world leading industrial gases company.

Earlier this month, Baker Hughes and Rosneft announced an agreement to cooperate on carbon management for Rosneft’s operations in Russia. Baker Hughes also announced an agreement with Fortum in early June to maximize the share of renewable energy to power Baker Hughes’ facilities and operations in Russia.

