Baker Hughes Adds to String of Brazil Contract Wins

Baker Hughes this year has won contracts to supply flexible pipe for five of Petrobras' offshore fields.

In the first half of 2021 Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) has awarded Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) contracts to supply up to 230 miles (370 kilometers) of flexible pipe across five offshore Brazil fields, Baker Hughes reported Wednesday.

The contract recipient noted in a written statement the amount of flexible pipe under this year’s Petrobras awards to date exceeds the total volume of flexible pipe the Brazilian operator sought from Baker Hughes in 2019 and 2020 combined.

One Petrobras contract in the second quarter of this year calls for 60 miles (96 kilometers) of flexible pipe for the Sapinhoá and Tupi fields and another covers up to 140 miles (226 kilometers) of flexible pipe for the Marlim 2 and Itapu fields, Baker Hughes stated. The service company added that it received two flexible pipe contracts in the first quarter of 2021 for a fifth field – Buzios.

“Our extensive deployment track record across the region, coupled with our in-depth experience in pipe design, manufacturing, and installation allows us to provide Petrobras with flexible pipe technology to increase the performance, reliability, and economics of its most challenging subsea field developments,” remarked Domenico Di Giambattista, vice president of flexible pipe systems with Baker Hughes’ Oilfield Equipment unit.

Baker Hughes noted the flexible pipe will be used for a mix of production lines, gas injection flowlines, water injection lines, and services lines for the pre- and post-salt subsea developments in Brazil.

Wednesday’s announcement comes approximately two months after Baker Hughes revealed that it had won a subsea oilfield equipment contract for Petrobras’ plan to revitalize the Marlim and Voador fields, located in Brazil’s Campos Basin. Baker Hughes pointed out that it also recently secured a wellhead contract from Petrobras for Brazil’s largest pre-salt field: Mero 4.

“These back-to-back contract wins reflect our strong capabilities and the relationship we have developed with Petrobras as a trusted partner,” commented Adyr Tourinho, Baker Hughes’ vice president for Brazil and Latin America Oilfield Equipment. “Whether it’s subsea wellheads, flowlines, or manifolds, our track record and expertise in the region translates into reliability, adaptability, and efficiency for our customers.”

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.