Baja-1 Discovery Important Milestone for Petronas

'The discovery at Baja-1 well is an important milestone for Petronas'.

Petronas Exploration Vice President Mohd Redhani Abdul Rahman has dubbed the Baja-1 discovery in Suriname an “important milestone” for the company.

“The discovery at Baja-1 well is an important milestone for Petronas in unlocking deepwater hydrocarbon resource from our exploration ventures,” Rahman said in a Petronas statement.

“We are encouraged by this achievement and will remain focused on growing our international portfolio, especially in the Americas,” he added in the statement.

“This achievement is a testament to the combined expertise and experience of all joint venture partners and we look forward to more exciting milestones as we progress further,” Rahman continued.

On September 9, Petronas confirmed the oil find at the well, which is located in Suriname’s offshore Block 53. The company noted that post-drill evaluation is ongoing to firm up the potential of the discovered resource.

Petronas Suriname E&P B.V. (PSEPBV) holds a 30 percent participating interest in Block 53, which is operated by APA Suriname Corporation LDC with a 45 percent interest, with CEPSA Suriname, S.L. holding the remaining 25 percent.

Last month, APA Corporation announced that Baja-1 was drilled to a depth of 17,356 feet and encountered 112 feet of net oil pay in a single interval within the Campanian. The company noted at the time that preliminary fluid and log analysis indicates light oil with a gas-oil ratio (GOR) of 1,600 to 2,200 standard cubic feet per barrel.

“Our success at Baja marks the sixth oil discovery we have participated in offshore Suriname, and the first on Block 53,” John J. Christmann, APA CEO and president, stated back in August.

“This result confirms our geologic model for the Campanian in the area and helps to de-risk other prospects in the southern portion of both Blocks 53 and 58,” he added.

In January this year, Petronas revealed that its subsidiary, Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, had made a gas discovery at the Hadrah-1 wildcat exploration well of Block SK411, located in the shallow waters of Balingian Province off the coast of Sarawak, Malaysia. The Hadrah-1 well was drilled to a total depth of 6,069 feet in November 2021 and encountered gas within an approximately 656 foot thick sequence of high-quality sandstone and carbonate reservoirs, Petronas outlined at the time.

In November 2021, Petronas announced a gas discovery from its Nangka-1 wildcat exploration well in Block SK417 offshore Malaysia. In May last year, Petronas announced a gas discovery in the Kulintang-1 wildcat exploration well of Block SK438 offshore Malaysia.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com