Babcock & Wilcox Scores Coal Power Plant Retrofit Job in Southeast Asia

The coal project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

Akron, Ohio-headquartered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. said its thermal business has been contracted to retrofit boiler cleaning equipment for a coal power plant in Southeast Asia. The company said in a media release that the contract is valued at around $13 million.

B&W Thermal’s scope includes equipment design and supply, installation, integration and commissioning of its Diamond Power boiler cleaning equipment, including retractable and standard HydroJet boiler cleaning systems, soot blowers, and a Titanium advanced intelligent boiler cleaning control system, B&W said.

It added that the customer selected its advanced boiler cleaning technology to help the plant maintain stable, full-capacity power generation, improve operational efficiency, reduce coal consumption, and lower associated carbon emissions.

“B&W Thermal has a broad range of Diamond Power boiler cleaning technologies, cameras, monitoring equipment, replacement parts, soot blowing equipment, and more that can help plant owners improve the performance and longevity of their coal-fired power assets”, Chris Riker, B&W Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, said. “B&W’s technologies are proven solutions for boiler cleaning, environmental and efficiency improvements and can be tailored to meet each plant’s needs based on fuel type and other factors”.

“Our dedicated Philippines Service Center team allows us to work closely with our customers throughout Southeast Asia”, Riker said. “We’ve successfully designed and installed similar boiler cleaning and soot blower upgrade solutions to customers throughout the region, and we’re excited about the opportunity to once again serve this important market”.

The project is currently underway, the company said, adding that it is anticipated to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com