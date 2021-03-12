Babcock Selling Oil Aviation Segment

Babcock International Group has entered into a conditional agreement for the sale of its oil and gas aviation business to CHC Group.

Babcock International Group plc, the aerospace and defense company, has announced that it has entered into a conditional agreement for the sale of its oil and gas aviation business to CHC Group, LLC.

The company’s oil and gas segment, which is part of the group’s aviation sector, provides offshore oil and gas crew transportation services in the UK, Denmark, and Australia. It is headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, employs more than 500 people, and operates around 30 aircraft across its three locations, the company highlighted.

The deal is expected to complete in the second calendar quarter of this year, subject to the satisfaction of the relevant third party conditions. CHC Group, LLC, which confirmed that it had entered into a conditional agreement for the acquisition of the oil and gas aviation business of Babcock International Group in a statement sent to Rigzone, said it is intended that it will seek clearance for the transaction from antitrust authorities in the UK and Australia.

CHC Group, LLC, added, however, that completion is not conditional upon such clearances being received. Babcock International Group noted that further information would be provided upon completion of the deal.

Founded back in 1891, Babcock International Group describes itself as a leading provider of critical, complex engineering services which support national defense, save lives, and protect communities. The company’s oil and gas aviation segment is said to transport around 260,000 men and women to oil and gas platforms in the North Sea every year.

CHC Group, LLC describes itself as one of the world’s leading helicopter services and maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers. The company has provided safe, reliable, cost effective helicopter services in some of the most remote and challenging environments around the world for 70 years, its website states. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com