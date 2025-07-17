Azule Energy Reports Gas Discovery Offshore Angola

The preliminary results and fluid samples indicate several reservoirs with good mobility, and initial assessments suggest that gas volumes on site may exceed 1 trillion cubic feet.

Azule Energy reported a gas discovery at the Gajajeira-01 exploration well, located offshore in the Lower Congo Basin of Angola.

The well was spudded at a water depth of 3111.7 feet (95 meters), approximately 37.3 miles (60 kilometers) off the coast. It encountered gas- and condensate-bearing sandstones in one of the Lower Oligocene targets, designated LO100, the company said in a news release.

The preliminary results and fluid samples indicate several reservoirs with good mobility, and initial assessments suggest that gas volumes on site may exceed 1 trillion cubic feet, with up to 100 million barrels of associated condensate, according to the release.

“These results confirm the presence of a working hydrocarbon system and open new exploration opportunities in the area,” Azule Energy said.

The company said it will continue to assess the full potential of the Gajajeira-01 discovery and collaborate with its Block 1/14 partners to determine the optimal development strategy. Drilling operations are ongoing, with the next target being the last Lower Oligocene interval LO300.

The contractor group is composed of Azule Energy, the asset operator with a 35 percent stake, Equinor ASA with 30 percent, Sonangol E&P with 25 percent, and Acrep S.A. with 10 percent. Azule Energy is an incorporated joint venture equally owned by BP plc and Eni SpA.

Paulino Jeronimo, Chairman of Angola’s National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG), said, “These new discoveries are a motivating factor in our ongoing efforts to attract private investment in the sector for the development and monetization of natural gas. This resource is vital for enhancing energy access and domestic consumption, as well as for boosting Angola’s petrochemical and fertilizer industries”.

Azule Energy CEO Adriano Mongini said, “This is a landmark moment for gas exploration in Angola. Gajajeira-01 is the country’s first dedicated gas exploration well, and its success reinforces our confidence in the potential of the Lower Congo Basin. We are proud to contribute to Angola’s long-term energy development with a focus on sustainability and energy security”.

Agogo FPSO Arrives in Angola

In May, Azule Energy reported the arrival of the Agogo floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO), which is equipped with carbon reduction technology.

The Agogo FPSO forms a key part of the Agogo Integrated West Hub Project, which aims to develop two discoveries within Angola’s Block 15/06: the Agogo and Ndungu fields. The development is poised to “substantially increase” the block's production, Azule Energy said in an earlier statement.

The company said it expects the Agogo Integrated West Hub project to start production in the second half of the year with a ramp-up reaching 175,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Jeronimo said, "The arrival of the FPSO Agogo in Angola holds significant value, marking the completion of a project whose initial modules were installed last year. The project encountered several challenging phases, yet it also showcased effective partnerships and the firm determination of our human capital. Regarding local content, a portion of the structure was manufactured in our nation's shipyards".

Block 15/06 is operated by Azule Energy, with Sinopec and Sonangol Exploration and Production also owning stakes, according to the statement.

