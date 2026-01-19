Azerbaijan Starts Sending Gas to Austria, Germany via TAP Pipeline

Azerbaijan this month began supplying natural gas to Germany and Austria via Italy using the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, SOCAR said.

Azerbaijan this month began supplying natural gas to Germany and Austria via Italy using the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) said.

"Consequently, the number of countries buying Azerbaijani gas has reached 16", SOCAR said in a brief statement on its website.

"SOCAR in accordance with the gas strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan established under the leadership of the President Ilham Aliyev continues to consistently expand its gas marketing activities across Europe and the Middle East to broaden its portfolio of cooperation with buyers from various countries and to further strengthen Azerbaijan’s position as a reliable energy supplier".

Part of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP carries gas from the Shah Deniz field on Azerbaijan's side of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 877-kilometer (544.94 miles) pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline on the Turkiye-Greece border, then crosses Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before landing in Southern Italy. Deliveries to European markets are via exit points in Greece and Italy, as well as interconnectors, according to TAP, which has become a fully fledged transmission system operator after launching into commercial operation December 2020.

Last year Germany's state-owned SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH signed up for a 10-year gas supply from SOCAR. The first delivery was scheduled for that same year.

"The annual quantity will gradually increase to 15 terawatt hours, which is approximately 1.5 billion cubic meters [52.97 billion cubic feet]", SEFE said in a press release June 10, 2025.

"This partnership will support investments in production and infrastructure such as gas compressors, increasing the amount of pipeline gas coming to Europe and thus ensuring the continent’s security of supply".

About four years ago Azerbaijan and the European Union agreed to double the capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor to supply the bloc to at least 20 billion cubic meters by 2027. The agreement was under a memorandum of understanding on a "strategic partnership in the field of energy" announced July 18, 2022.

TAP Expansion

According to a TAP statement November 25, 2025, the pipeline has transported over 52 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe since coming online.

TAP announced then, "TAP has also successfully completed the project works in Kipoi compressor station in Greece, for the first level of capacity expansion, which will provide an additional 1.2 Bcm per year of long-term capacity to Europe from 1 January 2026".

"The expansion project works, initiated in January 2024, were concluded ahead of schedule, on budget, safely and without interrupting the ongoing gas flows, demonstrating planning excellence and operational resilience", the statement added.

TAP chair Murad Heydarov said at the time, "While Europe moves toward a lower-carbon future, I am convinced that TAP will remain an important contributor to a resilient and flexible energy system".

TAP is equally owned between Britain's BP PLC, Spain's Enagás SA, Belgium's Fluxys SA, Italy's Snam SpA and SOCAR.

Gas Production Increase

Last year SOCAR and Saipem SpA jointly won contracts for a $2.9-billion project to raise production in the BP-operated Shah Deniz field.

The compression project will access low-pressure gas and enable the production of an additional 50 billion cubic meters of gas and 25 million barrels of condensate, according to BP.

Saipem said in a press release October 15, 2025 it expects to start work in the third quarter of 2026, to be completed 2029.

Shah Deniz went onstream 2006 through the Alpha platform, while the Bravo platform began production 2018, according to BP.

