Awilco Drilling To Recycle Stacked 38-Year-Old Rig
UK offshore drilling contractor Awilco Drilling has decided to scrap one of only two rigs in its fleet, which has been stacked since 2016.
Awilco Drilling said that it would be recycling the WilHunter semi-submersible rig and that recycling options were being pursued.
WilHunter is one of Awilco Drilling’s two enhanced pacesetter semi-submersibles and is equipped for drilling in water depths up to 1,500 ft. The WilHunter rig was built by South Korean Daewoo Shipbuilding & Heavy Machinery in 1983 and upgraded in 1999 and 2011.
The rig was warm-stacked for some time in Invergordon, but it was prepared and cold-stacked there in late 2016. The last contract for the rig was awarded by Hess in 2015.
Recycling the WilHunter will leave the company with only one rig in its fleet, the WilPhoenix semi-sub built in 1982 and upgraded in 2011. According to VesselsValue, the scrap value of the WilHunter is around $11.43 million.
The rig is a subject of an appeal over a $9.1 million tax bill, which resulted from a termination of a drilling contract. The company lost an appeal to the First-tier Tribunal but decided to make an application to the Tribunal for the decision to be set aside and re-made. Awilco expects the decision regarding the appeal to be announced during the fourth quarter of 2021.
Awilco is tangled up in even more court cases. Namely, it is also in a dispute with Singapore’s rig builder Keppel over two other rigs – Nordic Winter and Nordic Spring – which the company had ordered in 2018 and 2019.
The company canceled both rig orders in 2020 due to alleged breaches of contracts, which Keppel denied. The company is also seeking a refund of $97.7 million in paid installments to Keppel.
For the termination of the two rig orders, Keppel submitted claims of $424.9 million for the Nordic Winter and $268.9 million for the Nordic Spring but Awilco believes it owes nothing regarding the two deals.
The drilling contractor believes the final arbitration for the first rig, including any appeal process, will be no earlier than the fourth quarter of 2022. The process for the second rig started six months later so the outcome is expected near the same time as the first.
As for the one remaining rig, the WilPhoenix was recently operating for Ithaca off the UK. After completing the contract at the start of autumn, the rig was warm stacked in Invergordon, and being marketed for future work.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon
- How Shell Split With Netherlands
- Workers On TotalEnergies UK Offshore Platforms Set To Go On Strike
- Sturgeon Comments on Glasgow Climate pact
- Maersk Drilling Rig Set To Work For ONE-Dyas
- Enbridge Defeats Whitmer Bid to Move Pipeline Case
- Halliburton and Cairn Sign MOU
- Germany Suspends Procedure to Certify Nord Stream 2
- Awilco Drilling To Recycle Stacked 38-Year-Old Rig
- Rosneft Sees Oil Edging to $120
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- Baker Hughes Invests in Turquoise Hydrogen
- Sembcorp Marine Integrates Hull And Topsides For Shell GOM Project
- Noble Shareholder To Vote Against Merger With Maersk Drilling
- Russia Joins OPEC+ USA Pushback
- Tullow Oil Set To Increase Stake In Two Oilfields Offshore Ghana
- Shell Ditches Dutch from Name
- Ex-ExxonMobil Rep Becomes President of HollyFrontier
- BP and Aker Exploring Aker BP Stake Sale
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q
- Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
- Valaris Drillship Coming Out Of Lay-Up For Petrobras
- Transocean Issues Latest Fleet Status Report
- Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit
- ExxonMobil Takes Valaris Drillship Out Of Lay-Up For Angola Ops
- Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts
- Ex-Petrofac Chief Forms New Company
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal