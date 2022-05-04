Awilco Drilling Sells Its Final Rig To Well-Safe Solutions
Offshore drilling company Awilco Drilling has agreed to sell its last drilling rig to the UK-based plug and abandonment specialist Well-Safe Solutions.
Awilco Drilling said that its fully-owned subsidiary Awilco Drilling Offshore UK Limited signed a Memorandum of Agreement for the sale of the WilPhoenix semi-submersible rig to Well-Safe Solutions.
The company added that the agreed purchase price is $15.5 million. The expected time of delivery of the rig is on or around June 1, 2022.
WilPhoenix is one of Awilco Drilling’s two Enhanced Pacesetter semi-submersibles and is equipped for drilling in water depths up to 1,200 feet. With the sale of the WilPhoenix, Awilco Drilling will no longer own any offshore drilling rigs.
It is worth noting that WilHunter, Awilco Drilling’s other semi-submersible, is in the process of being sold for recycling.
According to available data, the WilPhoenix rig has been cold stacked in Scotland since 2016 without employment prospects. The fleet status report claims that the drilling rig was last employed by Hess back in 2015.
Awilco Drilling did attempt to buy new rigs but that also ended in disaster. Namely, Awilco is in a dispute with rig builder Keppel over two other rigs – the Nordic Winter and the Nordic Spring – which the company had ordered in 2018 and 2019.
Both orders for the rigs were canceled in two separate events in 2020 due to alleged breaches of contracts, which Keppel denied. The company is also seeking a refund of the installments paid from Keppel and the two are in arbitration proceedings.
Keppel returned the favor by submitting claims in respect of amounts it considers recoverable due to termination provisions in the contracts for both Nordic Winter and Nordic Spring. The amount Keppel is asking for is $424.9 million for the first rig and $268.9 million for the second one. The end of the arbitration for both rigs will be no earlier than the fourth quarter of 2022.
As for Well-Safe, WilPhoenix is the company’s second semi-sub rig. The company bought the Ocean Guardian semi-submersible drilling rig from Diamond Offshore in 2019 and converted it into a plugging and abandonment rig, a destiny most likely awaiting the WilPhoenix.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
