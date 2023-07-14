Avington Field to Restart Oil Production

Oil production at the Avington field in Hampshire, England is set to restart, according to a news release from UK Oil & Gas PLC, which holds a five percent non-operated interest in the asset and the surrounding license.

UK Oil & Gas said that the Avington Joint Operating Committee has formally agreed to restart oil production at the field, which has “potentially significant remaining recoverable oil resources” for future exploitation, as the three closest similar producing fields to Avington exhibit oil recoveries of around six to 13 percent of the assessed oil in place.

Prior to its 2017 shut-in, the Avington field had produced 276,000 million barrels of an estimated mid case of 59 million barrels of original oil in place, representing a recovery factor of only 0.47 percent, the company said. The field was granted new planning consent in December 2021.

Avington operations will restart with a workover of Avington-3z, the field's top-performing well, which came online in 2007 and accounts for around 81 percent of produced oil, according to the company.

Secured Funding for Upcoming Plans

In an earlier news release, UK Oil & Gas said it secured a $3.94 million (GBP 3 million) committed funding facility with RiverFort Global Opportunities PCC Ltd and YA II PN Ltd.

The facility, to be received in three tranches, will fully fund the working capital necessary to progress the company's key planned activities over the next 12 months for the Loxley gas discovery, Horse Hill field project, Portland hydrogen storage project, and Pinarova-1 project in Turkey, according to the release. There is an option for a further advance of up to $2.63 million (GBP 2 million) by mutual consent.

“The facility provides the company with working capital at competitive terms to fully fund its planned key UK and Turkey activities over the coming year”, UK Oil & Gas Chief Executive Stephen Sanderson said. “The discharge/conversion terms are attractive in that they will be either at zero discount to the lowest daily VWAP in the 15 days prior to conversion, or at a premium of 35 percent to the Reference Price of the relevant drawdown, whichever is lower. This is in contrast to the likely heavy discount to the Company's share price associated with a more traditional share placing in today's financial climate.”

Based on the company’s latest unaudited earnings results, UK Oil & Gas reported an operating loss of $1.71 million (GBP 1.3 million) for the six-month period ended March 31, which is comparable with the same period last year. The company’s revenue for the six-month period remained stable at $1.18 million (GBP 0.9 million) with a slight oil production decrease at Horse Hill being offset by an increase in average oil sales price, according to the release.

“This interim period was dominated by progress made by the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, UK Energy Storage Ltd, at Portland Port in Dorset, which plans to provide key enabling hydrogen energy infrastructure to help the UK realize a future powered by home-grown renewable energy”, Sanderson said in a statement. “We have made significant progress with our hydrogen project in Dorset, having signed an Agreement to Lease with Portland Port Limited covering two sites at the former Royal Navy port. We intend to develop a hydrogen energy hub, centered around large-scale hydrogen storage in man-made salt caverns.”

“Much time was also spent in evaluating the shallow Pinarova prospect in Turkey prior to its drilling and testing post period. Testing will be resumed in the well pending import of larger perforating guns into Turkey,” Sanderson added. “We await the results of geochemical analyses of oil samples collected from the well's mud pits, the nearby shallow oil seep, and the nearby East Sadak field in due course from our chosen UK specialists. These results will tell us whether the seep and Pinarova oils are from the same deeper source.”

In Turkey, UK Oil & Gas holds a 50 percent non-operated interest in Pinarova-1 and the surrounding Resan license, which also includes the undeveloped Basur-1 light oil discovery, a potential future appraisal drilling target, the company said.

