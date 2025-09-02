Avangrid Starts Construction for Meyer Substation Upgrade

The project, expected to be completed 2026, involves a complete rebuild and replacement of the transformer to address current energy needs.

Avangrid Inc.'s New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) kicked off the first phase of construction for the upgrade of the Meyer Substation in Dansville. Avangrid said in a media release that it is investing $122 million into the project.

This investment is part of Avangrid’s $20 billion plan to modernize critical grid infrastructure by 2030, addressing growing energy demands and enhancing community protection against severe weather events.

"Our investment in upgrading Dansville’s Meyer Substation is a powerful example of Avangrid’s commitment to building a smarter, stronger, and more resilient energy future for all New Yorkers", Jose Antonio Miranda, CEO of Avangrid, said. "As we continue to execute our $20 billion grid modernization plan, we aren’t just upgrading electrical infrastructure, we are supporting community growth and preparing for the economic and energy demands of the future".

The Meyer Substation, built in 1948 on Frontage Road, supports NYSEG's transmission lines and provides energy to smaller substations. The 70 years of operation and the current energy demands have strained its reliability, Avangrid said.

The project involves a complete rebuild and replacement of the transformer to address current energy requirements. Phase one will enhance capacity and reliability by adding a new transformer, breakers, and support to minimize outages. It is expected to be completed and in service by 2026.

The second phase of construction is set to start in 2027, according to Avangrid. NYSEG will add two more transformers and reuse a current transformer to help increase capacity. Phase II is expected to be completed in 2029.

"Upgrading our electric grid isn't just about reliability. It’s about supporting local families, small businesses, and the future growth of our communities. These improvements are long overdue. If the governor is truly committed to meeting demand and expanding housing, we need to move more projects like this forward - and fast", Pamela Helming, New York State Senator, said.

Last year, NYSEG invested nearly $880 million in capital projects to ensure reliable energy for approximately one million customers.

Avangrid sees a critical need to undertake new energy projects to support an expected substantial increase in energy demand driven by new data centers. The company currently supports data centers with 1.5 gigawatts of capacity, with an additional 650 MW in construction.

In March 2025, Avangrid unveiled a plan to invest $20 billion in the U.S. electrical grid infrastructure by the end of the decade. This investment aims to address the urgent need to expand energy infrastructure in response to rising demand and highlights the United States as a key investment priority for Iberdrola SA, Avangrid's parent company.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com